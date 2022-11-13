Venezia Completes Final Cruise for Costa Ahead of Joining Carnival’s Fleet

Set to debut for Carnival Cruise Line in 2023, the Costa Venezia is wrapping up its last sailing for Costa Cruises today.

Marking the end of a program in the Eastern Mediterranean, the 2019-built vessel returned to Istanbul to disembark passengers of its final cruise in the region.

After departing from the same port on Nov. 20, the 11-night voyage sailed to Turkey, Egypt and Israel, visiting Izmir, Kusadasi, Bodrum, Alexandria and Haifa.

The Vista-class cruise ship will now enter an operational pause before being officially added to the Carnival fleet.

During the period, it will be adapted to showcase what the U.S.-based company calls “Carnival Fun Italian Style.”

According to the brand, the new concept combines Carnival’s signature experience with the Italian theming of the ship.

Originally built for the Chinese market, the Venezia features public areas, facilities and décor inspired by the Italian city of Venice.

The ship’s main theatre, for instance, was inspired by the Venetian La Fenice theatre, while the main atrium recalls the famous Piazza di San Marco.

Other themed areas includes the main restaurants, which were dedicated to the typical architecture of Venetian alleys and feature original, life-sized gondolas made by local artisans.

While being prepared to launch service for its new operators, the ship will also receive some of Carnival’s signature activities and experiences, such as Carnival Waterworks, Piano Bar 88 and the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse.

Other additions include Bonsai Sushi, Seafood Shack, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat.

The Venezia is also receiving a new livery that mixes Costa and Carnival colors, highlighted by the Italian brand’s yellow funnel.

Renamed Carnival Venezia, the 135,500-ton ship is set to launch a year-round program of cruises departing from New York City in June.

A second ship is being added to the “Carnival Fun Italian Style” lineup in 2024, with the debut of the Carnival Firenze.