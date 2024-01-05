Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings 2024 Preview

With new products, significant ship refits, and new itinerary patterns, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will have plenty of news in 2024.

Cruise Industry News looks into the most anticipated events taking place across the company’s different brands over the next 12 months.

Ship Refits for Oceania and Norwegian

Two Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships are undergoing significant refurbishments in 2024: the Norwegian Joy and Oceania Cruises’ Marina.

While the first is set to undergo a three-week drydock that will see the addition of more cabins and upgraded public areas, the second will go through an all-encompassing update that includes the addition of new dining venues, refreshed public areas and refurbished cabins.

Newbuilds Completing First Year in Service

While no newbuilds are set to be delivered to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands in 2024, three ships are completing their first year in service.

After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard, Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur is completing its first full year in service in November. The Norwegian Viva and Oceania Cruises’ Vista are also marking their first anniversaries in the new year.

Sold-Out World Cruises Setting Sail

After registering record-breaking sale numbers, two world cruises are sailings for different Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands in January 2024. The first to depart is Regent’s 132-night itinerary onboard the Seven Seas Mariner, followed by Oceania’s 180-day voyage onboard the Insignia.

Confirming a trend for longer cruises and expansive itineraries, both world cruises sold out in record time: Oceania’s voyage was fully booked in 30 minutes, while Regent’s sailing also officially sold out on the same day it was released.

Deployment Developments

With Norwegian Cruise Line leading the way, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is offering longer cruises, a more immersive deployment, and more sailings to exotic destinations in 2024. The Norwegian brand is increase the number of sailings in Antarctica, South America, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand by a whopping 37 percent.

Other NCLH deployment highlights for 2024 include Riviera’s first season in Asia, in addition to a series of cruises with longer stops and overnight calls onboard the Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet.

Improved Finances and Results.

After improving its financial position in 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is also expecting positive results in 2024.

As the contemporary brand strategically shifts to its new longer, more immersive deployment mix, the booking position for the same fourth quarter period in 2024, is currently better when compared to same time last year for 2023.