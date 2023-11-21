Oceania Marina to Undergo Big Refurbishment in May 2024

Oceania Cruises announced that its 1,250-passenger ship, the Marina, will undergo an all-encompassing refurbishment in May 2024, according to a statement.

The refurbishment will include the addition three new dining options: Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-focused dining venue which debuted on Vista this year; an expanded poolside ice cream parlor serving milkshakes and smoothies, plus inventive flavors from artisan ice cream company Humphry Slocombe; and a new casual al fresco trattoria offering sumptuous Italian dishes, including freshly-made pizzas.

The Marina is the last of Oceania Cruises’ current fleet to be refurbished and means that the line has eight new, or better-than-new, ships, the company said.

Its eighth ship, Allura, is set to launch in Spring 2025.

“Marina is a ship designed by foodies, built by foodies, for foodies,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, and this is not just a tagline, it is a mantra which we have built the business around. Food is the foundation of what we do onboard each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit.

“This refresh of Marina will see her updated to offer three exciting new dining venues. We are especially thrilled to expand the Aquamar Kitchen concept to Marina, following its incredible reception from guests since it was unveiled aboard Vista in May.”

One of the culinary additions to the Marina will be Aquamar Kitchen, a new Oceania Cruises signature restaurant which presents wellness-inspired menus, with a hint of indulgence, sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. The company said that at breakfast, the smoothies, cold-pressed juices and energy bowls shine, while at lunch the avocado toast selections and salads and wraps are incredibly flavorful and satisfying. Heartier options include an Impossible™ burger, yellowfin tuna tacos and a crunchy chicken sandwich among several others.

To reflect the wellness-inspired dishes, the beverage menu will feature a selection of premium, award-winning non-alcoholic wines, Pierre Zero from France as well as a refreshing collection of mocktails crafted with Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits. Aquamar Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch and does not require reservations, and as with all other onboard restaurants, is complimentary for guests.

In the evening, Waves Grill will transform into an al fresco trattoria featuring freshly made pizzas, Italian specialties, spicy dry-rubbed chicken wings, salads, rosemary focaccia with lush burrata and indulgent desserts.

For guests with a sweet tooth, an all-day ice cream parlor will be added to the pool deck. Filled with favorite flavors, including options from Humphry Slocombe, plus milkshakes and smoothies, it is sure to entice guests for an afternoon poolside treat.

With the addition of Aquamar Kitchen, Oceania Cruises’ signature pairing dinners featured in La Reserve will be showcased in Privée, Marina’s exclusive private dining space. This venue will host culinary aficionados for long-standing favorite pairing menus of La Reserve, including the Odyssey Menu and the Dom Pérignon Experience.

In addition to the three new dining options, Marina’s private and public spaces will be refreshed to showcase a radiant new ambiance. All upper suites will be reimagined with a revamped look, to become lighter, brighter and seemingly even more spacious thanks to cleverly designed new features. The steakhouse Polo Grill will also be enhanced with new carpet, stylish window treatments and a fresh design of the dining chairs.

The Penthouse Suites will be completely refurbished with custom-crafted furniture as well as new closets and cabinetry to increase guest storage space, plus new carpets and upholstery, updated modern lighting and thoughtful details such as more outlets and USB ports. Each Penthouse Suite will have a sleek restyled bathroom, with distinctive Italian marble throughout, abundant drawer space, and generous over-sized showers, offering the elegant residential luxury for which Oceania Cruises is renowned.

Favorite public spaces including Martinis, Horizons, The Grand Dining Room and Library will be updated with plush new carpets and refreshed upholstery, reflecting a renewed sense of grandeur while maintaining the home-away-from-home ambiance.

The refurbished ship will debut on May 18, 2024.