Regent to Test New Itineraries with Significantly More Overnights

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is set to test a set of new itineraries, featuring just a handful of ports, but staying overnight or for multiple nights in each port.

The six new itineraries are scheduled for 2024 and 2025 said Shawn Tubman, vice president of sales, speaking aboard the new Seven Seas Grandeur.

“These are test itineraries. They may be 10 days but going to four ports,” he added.

“We’ve seen an increase in demand from luxury hotel travelers,” he said. “We’ve never seen it before.”

Tubman said luxury hotel prices were so high, consumers were starting to see what else was out there. Regent is now going after this market.

“We can use the ship as a floating hotel; we think this could be game changing.”

In one of the destination-intensive itineraries being offered by the company, the Seven Seas Splendor spends five nights docked at different ports in Northern Europe.

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, in England, the eight-night itinerary is scheduled to August 2024 and features visits to four destinations in France and Belgium.

In addition to full-day stops in Zeebrugge and Dunkerque, the vessel spends two days docked in Cherbourg and three days docked in Honfleur.

In December 2025, the Seven Seas Explorer is also set to offer a destination-intensive itinerary across Oceania and Southeast Asia.

Sailing from Indonesia to Australia, the 16-night itinerary features overnight visits to four destinations: Bali, Darwin, Airlie Beach, and Sydney.

The cruise also includes calls at Gili Mas and Komodo, in Indonesia, as well as Cairns and Brisbane, in Australia.