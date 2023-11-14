Regent’s New Seven Seas Grandeur Delivered by Fincantieri

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’s newest ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, was delivered at the Fincantieri Ancona shipyard on Monday, November 13, according to a press release.

The Seven Seas Grandeur is the third cruise ship in this series that Fincantieri has built for the cruise line and the last of the Explorer class. The shipyard delivered the Seven Seas Explorer in 2016 and the Seven Seas Splendor in 2020.

With a capacity to accommodate 746 passengers onboard, the 55,000-ton ship has been built using the latest environmental protection technologies.

Sailing from Miami this winter he ship will take guests to visit Caribbean destinations such as Costa Maya, Mexico; Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St Barthelemy.