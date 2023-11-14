Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Regent’s New Seven Seas Grandeur Delivered by Fincantieri

Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’s newest ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, was delivered at the Fincantieri Ancona shipyard on Monday, November 13, according to a press release.

The Seven Seas Grandeur is the third cruise ship in this series that Fincantieri has built for the cruise line and the last of the Explorer class. The shipyard delivered the Seven Seas Explorer in 2016 and the Seven Seas Splendor in 2020.

With a capacity to accommodate 746 passengers onboard, the 55,000-ton ship has been built using the latest environmental protection technologies.

Sailing from Miami this winter he ship will take guests to visit Caribbean destinations such as Costa Maya, Mexico; Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St Barthelemy.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.