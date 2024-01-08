Newbuilds to Add Over 30,000 New Berths to the Cruise Market in 2024

A total of roughly 30,250 new berths are being added to the cruise market in 2024.

According to data from the new 2024 Cruise industry News Annual Report the newbuilds will debut for several brands, including Royal Caribbean International, TUI Cruises, Cunard Line, Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Explora Journeys, TUI Cruises, and Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

With two large ships slated to enter service during the year, Royal Caribbean International will see the biggest increase in capacity.

[Download a PDF of the global cruise ship orderbook here.]

In addition to the 5,610-guest Icon of the Seas, which is set to enter commercial service in January after being delivered in late 2023, the company is introducing the 5,714-guest Utopia of the Seas in July.

Princess Cruises is also adding a significant number of new berths with the debut of the new Sun Princess.

Introducing a new ship class, the 4,300-guest vessel will be the largest ever built for the Carnival-owed premium brand.

Other brands adding berths in the new year include Virgin Voyages, with the 2,770-guest Brilliant Lady, Silversea Cruises, with the 728-guest Silver Ray, and Viking, with the 988-guest Viking Vela.

Among shipyards, Fincantieri leads the way in 2024 with a total of five ships set for delivery. Meyer Werft, Cheasapeke and Chantiers de l’Atlantique come next with two new vessels each, while Meyer Turku and Brodosplit plan to deliver one ship each.

American Cruise Lines is also welcoming two new ships in 2024: the American Liberty and the American Legend.

Under construction at the Chesapeake Shipyard in Maryland, the sister ships were designed for coastal cruising and can accommodate up to 109 guests each.

Being built at a cost of over $7 billion, the 2024 newbuilds have an average capacity of 2,218 guests.