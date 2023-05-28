Next Viking Cruises Newbuild to Carry Name Viking Vela

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the next Viking Cruises ocean vessel will be named Viking Vela.

According to the company’s website, the ship is set to debut in 2024 and will be slightly larger than its predecessors.

Eleventh in a series of vessels that was started with the Viking Star in 2015, the Viking Vela will be ten meters longer, as well as two meters wider than its sister ships.

With the extra space, the newbuild will also carry more passengers: 998 versus 930.

The Viking Cruises website has already published the deployment of the ship as well.

After entering service in 2024, the Viking Vela is scheduled to spend its inaugural season in Northern Europe, offering itineraries to the Scandinavia, the British Isles, Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

According to Viking, the new Vela will offer all-balcony accommodations and is ideally sized to reach destinations where the larger ships cannot dock. The company’s website also highlights the vessel’s “understated elegance and modern Scandinavian design.”

In addition to a large fleet identical mid-sized luxury ships, the cruise line also operates two purpose-built expedition ships, the Viking Octantis and the Viking Polaris.

Another ocean vessel, the Zhao Shang Yi Dun, is also in service for the company in Asia. Part of a joint venture with China Merchants, the ship was formerly named Viking Sun and is now serving the Chinese domestic market.

Continuing its fleet expansion, Viking Cruises is set to take delivery of five additional oceangoing vessels through 2027.