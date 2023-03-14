Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft Celebrate Keel Laying of Silver Ray

Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft celebrated the keel laying of the second Nova-class ship, the Silver Ray, on March 23, 2023.

The symbolic ceremony marks the start of a ship’s assembly and took place at the shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The Silver Ray is expected to launch in the summer of 2024, joining her sister ship, the Silver Nova.

“We were delighted to welcome select members of our valued trade community to the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg to witness this milestone in the build of Silver Ray—one of the first times that Travel Advisors have attended the keel laying of an ultra-luxury ship,” said Barbara Muckermann, president and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“Anticipation is building for the introduction of our pioneering Nova class ships, with Silver Nova set to join the fleet this summer. In addition to being two of the most sustainable cruise ships ever launched, the Nova class ships will introduce an asymmetrical design and a horizontal layout for the first time in our cruise line’s history, as well as all-new public venues that are among the most spacious at sea. Silver Nova and Silver Ray represent important milestones on Royal Caribbean Group’s journey to achieving a net zero newbuild, and I thank the entire team at Meyer Werft, as well as those involved at Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea, for their invaluable collaboration.”

Among the attendees were Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO of Silversea and Jan Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft as a coin was placed under the ship in construction. Before the official keel laying ceremony, guests were given a tour of the Silver Nova, which nears completion.

“The Nova class will set new standards on the way to net zero emissions cruising. We are therefore delighted to take another symbolic step in the construction of Silver Ray today with the keel laying. I am sure that the ultra-luxury ship will be able to meet the high demands of her guests and will inspire them with her innovative design,” said Jan Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft.