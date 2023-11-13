Conflicts in Israel Lead to Cruise Cancellations for Six Ships

As the conflict in Israel continues to impact the cruise market, there are a handful of cancellations and redeployments.

According to Cruise Industry News independent research, at least six cruise vessels have now had their itineraries cancelled due to the armed conflicts in the area.

Windstar Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to cancel sailings for the upcoming winter, scrapping an entire winter season in the Middle East. Stepping away from the conflict zone, the company decided to reposition the Star Legend in the Western Mediterranean in 2023-2024.

The ship’s new itineraries feature several ports of call in Spain, Italy, Monaco and France, including Barcelona, Livorno, Monte Carlo and Marseille.

MSC Cruises also cancelled the upcoming winter seasons of two of its ships, the MSC Orchestra and the MSC Sinfonia.

Cruising in the Red Sea, the Orchestra was scheduled to offer a series of cruises to Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia between November 2023 and April 2024.

The program was replaced with a new series of itineraries in the Western Mediterranean. Introducing Valencia as a homeport, the seven-night cruises feature visits to destinations in Italy, Spain and France.

The Sinfonia was poised to sail ten- and 11-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean that featured ports of call in Israel, Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, and Italy. At press time, a new winter program for the 2002-built vessel hasn’t been announced by MSC Cruises.

Other cruise lines with departures cancelled due to the conflict include Mano Cruises. Serving the Israeli market, the company suspended all of its cruise operations in October.

Royal Caribbean International also tweaked its plans in the Eastern Mediterranean due to the geopolitical situation in the region.

After suspending all of its remaining sailings from Haifa in 2023, the U.S.-based company also cancelled its 2024 program out of the port.

Previously set to offer several itineraries departing from Israel between mid-August and late-October, the Jewel of the Seas is now scheduled to offer Canada & New England cruises departing from Boston.