China Update: Cruise Restart Plans Summarized

With the Chinese market finally set for a broader reopening, Cruise Industry News looks at the status and the restart plans for the brands that historically have a presence in the region.

Blue Dream Cruises

Fleet: Blue Dream Star (former Olympia Explorer, Glory Sea)

Status: In service

Service Resumption: May 2023

Blue Dream Cruises became one of the first cruise lines to resume cruise service in China. After acquiring the former Glory Sea – now named Blue Dream Star – during the pandemic, the China-based company launched service last May.

Sailing out of Shanghai, the 836-guest vessel is now offering short cruises to different destinations in Japan.

Astro Ocean Cruises

Fleet: Piano Land (former Oriana)

Status: Restart pending

Service Resumption: TBD

One of the Chinese local brands that remain out of service, Astro Ocean Cruises operated the former Oriana.

Originally built for P&O Cruises, the 1,806-passenger vessel remains out of service since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. With no firm restart plans currently known, the ship is presently docked in the port of Xiamen.

China Merchants Viking Cruises

Fleet: Zhao Shang Yi Dun (former Viking Sun)

Status: In service

Service Resumption: October 2021

China Merchants Viking Cruises was the first cruise line to resume revenue service in China. The then recently launched brand welcomed guests in October 2021, using the former Viking Sun for a series of domestic cruises in the country.

Now flying the Chinese flag, the vessel continues to sail different itineraries from China ever since and recently also added international destinations to its schedule.

Adora Cruises/CSSC Carnival

Fleet: Adora Magic City, Mediterranea (former Costa Mediterranea) and Costa Atlantica

Status: Restart planned

Service Resumption: Q4 2023

A joint venture between Carnival Corporation and the China State Shipbuilding Company, CSSC Carnival is planning to launch service in the fourth quarter.

Operating for the company’s new launched local brand Adora Cruises, the former Costa Mediterranea is set to offer a series of itineraries out of Tianjin. Under construction for CSSC Carnival in China, the 5,000-guest Adora Magic City is also set to welcome guests in Shanghai before the end of the year.

Bohai Ferry

Fleet: Chinese Taishan (former Olympia Voyager, Grand Voyager)

Status: Restart pending

Service Resumption: TBD

With no confirmed restart plans, Bohai’s Ferry sole vessel, the Chinese Taishan, remains docked in the port of Dalian since January 2022.

Acquired from Costa Cruises in 2014, the 832-guest ship used to sail from different homeports in China before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Caribbean International

Fleet (China-Based): Spectrum of the Seas

Status: Restart planned

Service Resumption: April 2024

Royal Caribbean International recently confirmed plans to return to China in Q2 2024. Using the 2019-built Spectrum of the Seas, the U.S.-based company will offer a series of short cruises from Shanghai.

Starting in April, the vessel’s program includes visits to different ports in Japan, such as Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagasaki

Foresee Cruises

Fleet: Dream (former Sea Princess, Charming)

Status: Restart pending

Service Resumption: TBD

Foresee Cruises acquired the former Sea Princess during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. While initial plans called for a May 2021 service startup, the 1998-built vessel remained out of service in China.

Now named Dream, the ship underwent a major refurbishment in early 2023 but remained out of service.

Costa Cruises

Fleet (China-Based): Costa Serena

Status: TBD

Service Resumption: TBD

Formerly a big player in the Chinese market, Costa Cruises recently resumed operations in Asia with the Costa Serena.

Previously based in China, the 2007-built vessel is currently sailing from South Korea and Taiwan as part of different charter agreements. While its unclear if the Italy-based company plans to return to China at this point, Serena’s deployment beyond October 2023 is still to be confirmed.

More: Other players previously in the market with no confirmed plans include MSC Cruises, which has the year-round Bellissima sailing in Japan. Resorts World Cruises could also enter the market, and currently sails from Hong Kong and Singapore.