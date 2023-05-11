Blue Dream Cruises Sails from Shanghai with 300 Passengers

Blue Dream Cruises recently became the first cruise line to resume international cruise service from the Chinese port of Shanghai.

According to local news reports, the cruise line’s sole vessel, the Blue Dream Star, sailed from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Port on May 26.

With 297 passengers onboard, the cruise ship set course to the Japanese port of Hakata marking the first international cruise to depart from the port since early 2020.

The four-night trial voyage is part of a pilot resumption plan which was released by Chinese authorities earlier this year, the local sources said.

Blue Dream Cruises acquired its first cruise ship, the Blue Dream Star, in 2020. Previously operated by Diamond Cruise, the 836-guest vessel first entered service in 2001.

Earlier this month, the China-based company had revealed plans to launch service with a series of cruises to Japan.

Sailing from Shanghai, the program included four- to seven-night cruises to different Japanese destinations, such as Nagasaki, Moji and Fukuoka.

According to a statement issued by the company at the time, the art-themed sailings were designed to allow Chinese nationals to experience an international cruise vacation after a three-year gap.

The cruises will also allow the guests to enjoy the humanities, art and natural scenery of Japan, Blue Dream Cruises said.

In addition to Blue Dream Cruises, only China Merchants Viking Cruises is currently offering cruises in China.

The brand, which was launched in 2021 as a joint venture between China Merchants and Viking Cruises, operates the Chinese-flagged Zhao Shang Yi Dun.

Other cruse lines planning to launch service in China soon include Royal Caribbean International, which will deploy the Spectrum of the Seas in Shanghai starting on April 2024, and CSSC Carnival, which recently revealed plans to operate the former Costa Mediterranea out of Tianjin later this year