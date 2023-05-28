New Chinese Cruise Ship Floats Out

Under construction in China for Adora Cruises, the Adora Magic City was floated out last week. The vessel is now undergoing a six-day undocking operation that includes a series of trials and equipment testing.

According to reports in the Chinese media, the ship is then set to depart on its first set of sea trials in July.

Chen Rangfeng, Managing Director of CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, said, ” Building large cruise ships is a tremendous breakthrough in China’s shipbuilding industry and a demonstration of the country’s high-end equipment construction capabilities and comprehensive scientific and technological level. As the first large cruise ship built in China, Adora Magic City showcases our commitment to providing an innovative and premium cruise experience. We look forward to welcoming our guests on board and creating unforgettable memories together.”

The current undocking operation began on June 1, the reports added, with the flooding of the vessel’s building dock.

The Adora Magic City was then taken to a different part of the shipyard, where testing of its lifeboats and other safety equipment was carried out.

In addition to life rafts, the 135,000-ton vessel is equipped with a total of 20 “super-large” lifeboats, one of the reports said.

With capacity for 314 guests each, the boats can accommodate up to 90 percent of the ship’s crew and guests and were all launched before being lifted back to their positions.

With the Adora Magic City now floating, the hull doors and portholes were also tested for their tightness and sealing capabilities.

According to the Chinese media, the ship has 42 doors on both sides of its hull, which were tested with a system that uses high-pressure water guns to simulate the state of sea navigation.

Before the end of the operation on June 6, the 5,000-guest ship also underwent tilt tests to ensure proper stability during different scenarios.

In final stages of construction at the Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Yard in Shanghai, the Adora Magic City is scheduled to be delivered before the end of 2023.

The first large cruise ship ever built in China, the newbuild will be operated by Adora Cruises, who plans to deploy it on a series of domestic and international itineraries departing from the Port of Shanghai.

A joint venture between Carnival Corporation and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), the Adora brand was launched in late 2022.