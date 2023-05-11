Carnival Fleet Locations and Itineraries: May Update

With the new Carnival Venezia about to debut, and the Carnival Pride soon resuming service after a drydock, Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its offerings in Europe and on the East Coast this month.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and itinerary of every Carnival ship as of May 26, 2023:

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Based in the Port of Miami on a year-round basis, the Carnival Celebration offers week-long cruises to the Caribbean. This week, the vessel is sailing an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean that features visits to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Mardi Gras continues to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from its homeport in Port Canaveral. The year-round program includes different itineraries to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, Aruba, Bonaire and more.

Carnival Venezia

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

After recently completing a drydock in Spain, the Carnival Venezia is ready to debut the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept. Starting on May 29, the 2019-built vessel is set to offer a new product that combines Carnival’s signature experiences with themed public areas and an Italian atmosphere. For its first cruise, the ship is offering a 15-night transatlantic crossing between Barcelona and New York City.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: West Coast

One of Carnival’s ships on the West Coast, the Panorama offers a year-round schedule of Mexican Riviera cruises. Sailing from Long Beach, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon is currently wrapping up a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean. After leaving from PortMiami on May 21, the itinerary included visits to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico before returning to South Florida on Saturday.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Galveston on a year-round basis, the Carnival Vista offers week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean. In May and June, the ship’s itineraries sail to different destinations, including Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Breeze is currently based in Galveston for a series of short cruises to Mexico. Sailing to the Western Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After repositioning to Norfolk earlier this month, the Carnival Magic is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas. Starting in June, the 3,650-guest ship is also set to offer longer cruises to the Caribbean departing from its homeport in Virginia.

Carnival Luminosa

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Location: Alaska

The Carnival Luminosa arrived in Seattle on May 4 to kick off its inaugural season in Alaska. Acquired by Carnival Cruise Line in late 2022, the vessel is now offering a series of week-long cruises to the Last Frontier that also feature visits to Canada.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Carnival ship sailing from Galveston, the Carnival Dream offers six- and eight-night cruises to either the Western Caribbean or the Bahamas. The alternating itineraries include visits to Cozumel, Belize, Key West, Nassau, Half Moon Cay and other popular destinations in both regions.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Australia

The Carnival Splendor continues to sail in Australia on a year-round basis. Based in Sydney, the 2008-built vessel offers varied itineraries that include stops in the South Pacific, New Zealand, Queensland, Tasmania and more.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Carnival Freedom is presently offering four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. The vessel’s year-round schedule features popular ports of call in the regions, such as Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Princess Cays and Nassau.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Carnival Liberty is also based in Port Canaveral for a series of short cruises. Ranging from three to four nights, the ship’s itineraries include visits to different destinations in the Bahamas, such as Nassau, Bimini and Princess Cays.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor continues to sail a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Western Caribbean. Departing from New Orleans, the four- and five-night itineraries include visits to three ports in Mexico: Costa Maya, Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: West Coast

The Carnival Miracle is spending the summer season in Alaska. Part of a three-ship program in the region, the vessel departs from San Francisco for a ten-night itinerary that includes visits to Prince Rupert, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Icy Strait Point and Juneau.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Glory is currently offering week-long cruises departing from the Port of New Orleans. Sailing from the Big Easy every Sunday, the ship cruises to different destinations in the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas, such as Cozumel, Honduras, Freeport and Nassau.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

Sailing from Miami on Fridays and Mondays, the Carnival Conquest offers a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Featured ports include Bimini, Nassau, Key West, Cozumel and more.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Based in Baltimore, the Carnival Legend is presently offering a six-night cruise to the Bahamas. Besides three full days at sea, the itinerary features visits to two ports: Nassau and Freeport.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Pride is currently undergoing a drydock at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain. In addition to regular maintenance, the 2001-built vessel is receiving new venues and upgrades before resuming service on May 28.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

Following a transcanal cruise, the Carnival Spirit recently arrived in Alaska for a summer program. Now sailing from Seattle, the 2,100-guest ship is offering weeklong cruises in the region that sails to Victoria, Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau and the Tracy Arm Fjord.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Radiance continues to offer short cruises to Mexico and California departing from Carnival’s Long Beach Cruise Terminal. The year-round program includes a series of three- and four-night itineraries that visit Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Complementing Carnival’s offering in Miami, the Carnival Sunrise offers four- and five-night cruises departing from the South Florida homeport. In addition to the Bahamas, the itineraries sail to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Grand Bahama Shipyard

Now sporting Carnival’s new blue, red and white livery, the Carnival Elation is offering short cruises departing from Jacksonville. The ship’s program includes four- and five-night itineraries to the Bahamas that visit Nassau, Princess Cays, Freeport and Bimini.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in Tampa, the Carnival Paradise is offering four- and five-night cruises. In May and June, the vessel’s itineraries sail to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas, featuring different destinations in Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Bahamas

The Carnival Sunshine continues to offer a series of cruises short cruises departing from Charleston. The four-and five-night cruises include visits to different ports in the Bahamas, such as Nassau, Bimini and Half Moon Cay.