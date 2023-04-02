Carnival Pride to Offer New Features After Drydock

The Carnival Pride is set to receive new features during a routine drydock this month.

Scheduled for a summer season in Europe, the 2001-built vessel will spend nearly a month at a shipyard in Spain before resuming service on May 28.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the 2,100-guest ship will receive further enhancements during the drydock, including new bars, updated equipment, a new steakhouse and more.

Following other four ships in the fleet, the Pride will be equipped with a version of the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a venue that salutes the U.S. military.

Guests will also enjoy an upgraded Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center, which will offer new equipment, as well as a fresh look and feel.

The ship’s current two-deck steakhouse will also be enhanced, being rebranded as the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse.

Other new features include a Carnival Adventures shop and a Dreams Photography Studio, in addition to Carnival’s new hull livery.

According to the company, the red, white and blue hull design serves as an homage to the patriotic colors that also represent the brand.

Following the refit, the Carnival Pride is set to offer a series of 15 European cruises that extends through late October.

Featuring various cruise lengths and itineraries, the program includes sailings to both the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, with departures from Dover, UK; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

Upon returning to the United States in November, the Carnival Pride is scheduled to offer a winter program in the Western Caribbean.

Sailing roundtrip from Tampa, the itineraries feature visits to popular ports in the region, including Mexico’s Cozumel, Honduras’ Roatan and Grand Cayman’s George Town.

In April 2024, the vessel repositions to Baltimore to kick off a year-round program of seven- to 12-night cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Canada, New England and more.