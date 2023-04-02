Carnival Luminosa Kicks Off Inaugural Season in Alaska

The Carnival Luminosa is kicking off its inaugural season in Alaska today.

After joining the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in late 2022, the 2009-built ship is also embarking on its maiden cruise in the United States.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the vessel’s first Alaska voyage features visits to three ports in Alaska: Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

Before returning to its Washington homeport, the seven-night cruise also includes scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord, in addition to a visit to Victoria, in Canada’s British Columbia.

The itinerary is set to be repeated through mid-September – when the Carnival Luminosa sails to Australia via a 30-night transpacific cruise.

Part of Carnival’s three-ship summer program in Alaska, the 2,260-guest vessel is set to offer a total of 19 cruises in the region.

Sailing from San Francisco and Seattle, respectively, the Carnival Miracle and the Carnival Spirit will also spend the next months in the Last Frontier.

Transferred from the Costa Cruises fleet, the Carnival Luminosa spent its inaugural season with Carnival in Australia.

Between November 2022 and April 2023, the ship offered a series of itineraries to South Pacific, New Zealand and more departing from Brisbane.

Before debuting, the Carnival Luminosa was subjected to a refit that added Carnival’s signature features to its public areas and staterooms.

Among the new additions are extra dining venues, including the company’s Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and the upscale Chef’s Table.

The Luminosa also received the Bonsai Sushi Express, as well as Carnival’s new blue, red and white hull livery and different new entertainment venues.

Among them is The Punchliner Comedy Club, the Limelight Lounge, the Piano Bar 88 and the Alchemy Bar.

Other new venues added to the 92,700-ton ship include the RedFrog Rum Bar, the adults-only sundeck Serenity Retreat and the Cherry on Top candy shop.