Carnival Gears Up for 2023 Alaska Season with 3 Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is planning a three-ship deployment for its 2023 Alaska season, which will include 49 Alaskan cruises, according to a press release.

The season will introduce new shore excursions and see the arrival of the Carnival Luminosa into U.S. waters for the first time.

The Carnival Miracle will begin the season on April 23, 2023, from Long Beach, Calif., before operating from San Francisco with 10-day cruises that will include a visit to Prince Rupert.

The Carnival Spirit will depart from Seattle on May 2, 2023, followed by Carnival Luminosa on May 4, 2023.

The three ships will operate six-, seven-, and eight-day sailings from the Port of Seattle, visiting popular Alaskan ports such as Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan.

According to a statement, the ships will offer a range of activities, including the new excursions for the Carnival Miracle cruises visiting Prince Rupert, including the Khutzeymatten Grizzly Bear Expedition and Exchamsiks Exploration.

The Carnival Luminosa will sail on a 23-day Carnival Journeys cruise from Brisbane, Australia, before joining Carnival Spirit in Seattle. In 2024, the Carnival Luminosa will again join Carnival Spirit to homeport in Seattle, while the Carnival Miracle returns to San Francisco. The three ships will sail 53 cruises during the 2024 season, according to the company.