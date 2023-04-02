Carnival Venezia Gets Signature Hull Livery with a Twist

With the debut of Carnival Cruise Line’s “Fun Italian Style” offering coming soon, the Carnival Venezia is showing off her new hull livery, but with a nod to the ship’s Costa Cruises roots, the red stripe on the hull has been painted yellow and will correspond with the yellow on the ship’s funnel.

According to Carnival, the unique take on the Carnival livery is just the beginning of what the ship holds in store for its guests, who will experience fun influenced by the ship’s Italian design with the same warm hospitality Carnival is known for fleetwide.

Once Carnival Venezia’s enhancement project is completed in Spain at Navantia, the ship will embark guests on a 15-day Carnival Journeys transatlantic sailing May 29, 2023 from Barcelona and arrive to her new home at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City. The ship’s first cruise from New York – a four-day cruise to Bermuda – is set for June 15, 2023.