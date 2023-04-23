Carnival Magic Kicks Off 2023 Summer Program in Norfolk

The Carnival Magic arrived in Norfolk today to kick off its 2023 summer program.

Repositioning from Port Canaveral, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is now set to offer different itineraries out of the Virginia homeport.

Extending through October, the program features a series of five- to ten-night cruises to ports in Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Canada & New England.

For the first cruise of the season, the Carnival Magic heads south on a weeklong itinerary to the Bahamas.

In addition to two full days at sea, the six-night cruise features visits to Freeport, Bimini and Nassau – where it is set to remain docked until 9PM.

After offering similar cruises over the coming weeks, the 3,650-guest vessel adds longer Caribbean itineraries to its schedule starting in mid-June.

One of the itineraries sail for ten nights and includes visits to five different destinations in the Eastern Caribbean: Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Amber Cove.

Also being offered during the season are six-night cruises to Bermuda, as well as a special eight-night itinerary to Canada & New England in October.

Also sailing roundtrip from Norfolk, the voyage features stops in Portland, Saint John, Halifax and Sydney.

Part of Carnival Cruise Line’s Dream Class, the Carnival Magic was built in Italy and debuted in 2011.