Port Everglades: New Ships Arriving After Record Year

Broward County’s Port Everglades is welcoming three new cruise ships and exceeding its own passenger record in 2025, according to a press release.

A preliminary count shows that the port welcomed more than 4.7 million passengers during Fiscal Year 2025, which began on October 1, 2024.

In addition, Broward County announced improvements at Port Everglades, including an expanded convention center and an elevated roadway for traffic relief.

The new ships arriving in Fort Lauderdale include the Celebrity Xcel, the Disney Destiny and the Star Princess.

Port Everglades is also celebrating the arrival of new infrastructure, including the soon-to-open Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel, an expanded convention center and a flyover that takes convention attendees directly from U.S. 1 (Federal Highway) to the more event space.

The new overpass also provides residents and tourists with a shortcut to the beach, the port continued.

“Cruising is more popular than ever, and the cruise lines are exceeding guest expectations every time a new ship comes into the marketplace,” said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris.

“The new ships that are coming to Port Everglades have more entertainment and dining options and offer some of the latest technology with greener fuels and impressive connectivity,” he added.

The Star Princess will celebrate its inaugural season from Port Everglades starting on November 7, 2025.

Joining its sister ship, the Sun Princess, the ship, which entered service earlier this year, will offer itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Disney Cruise Line is bringing the newest ship, the Disney Destiny, to Fort Lauderdale starting on November 20, 2025.

The LNG-powered vessel is set to offer four- and five-night cruises departing from Port Everglades’ Cruise Terminal 4, which was reimagined in November 2023 by the Walt Disney Imagineering team.

Celebrity Cruises will name its newest ship, the Celebrity Xcel, at Port Everglades on November 16, 2025.

The 3,250-guest vessel is Celebrity’s fifth Edge-class cruise ship, all of which have been named at Fort Lauderdale.

Port Everglades also highlighted the recently announced arrival of the Legend of the Seas, which will sail from the port starting in November 2026.

The Icon-class ship will become the largest ship to ever sail from Fort Lauderdale, offering a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The newly opened Convention Center Connector (Bypass Road), an elevated bypass through Port Everglades, provides direct connectivity from U.S. 1, State Road 84 and SE 17th Street to the Convention Center and soon-to-open Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel.

Port Everglades said that the overpass eliminates the need for vehicles to pass through port security checkpoints.

“When you look at the big picture, this connector is a crucial piece of infrastructure that will ease congestion, improve access and support the continued growth of our Convention Center district. Today is a moment to celebrate, but it’s also a moment to look ahead,” said Broward County Mayor Beam Furr.

For visitors, the new roadway it provides a more convenient route to the Convention Center, Cruise Terminals 2 and 4 and Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel.