Star Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage from Barcelona

Princess Cruises has announced that the Star Princess has departed Barcelona on an 11-day Inaugural Western Mediterranean voyage.

“The Star Princess shines brightly as one of the largest and most spectacular ships we’ve ever built, and we proudly welcome excited guests on her inaugural voyage,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises.

“We wish our Star Princess captain, senior officers and crew much success; may her voyages be safe, her sunsets unforgettable and may she shine, as her name promises, in the sky and on the seas,” added Antorcha.

Star Princess’s Captain Gennaro Arma said: “From leading the newbuild team at the Monfalcone shipyard to watching our amazing crew now guiding her on her maiden voyage with our very first guests, this journey is a true honor for me and our dedicated crew.”

The company announced in a press release that the 11-day voyage (October 4-15, 2025) will sail from Barcelona with stops in Marseille, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Sicily, Cartagena (Spain), and Gibraltar, before returning to Barcelona.

After a seven-day Mediterranean voyage, the Star Princess sails a transatlantic voyage before debuting in Fort Lauderdale for her Caribbean season and official naming ceremony on November 6, 2025.

After a winter 2025 through spring 2026 season of Caribbean cruises, the ship will sail through the Panama Canal to Seattle for a debut season of seven-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises in the summer of 2026.

The press release said that onboard highlights include the following:

Spellbound by Magic Castle

Meridian and Illuminate, which are two new, original theatrical shows debuting during the Star Princess’s inaugural season

Deck parties, Piazza celebrations and a reimagined champagne waterfall, and

The Dome, a new candlelight concert series.

The company added that guests can look forward to: