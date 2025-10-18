Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas to Feature Two-Story Casino

Royal Caribbean International recently revealed that the new Legend of the Seas will feature the company’s first two-story casino.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the Icon-class ship is scheduled to enter service in July 2026.

The expanded casino space was announced in an email sent to the company’s Club Royale members earlier this month.

“Your next Icon Class casino is getting a major upgrade,” Royal Caribbean said in the reveal, which also included a rendering of the gambling room.

The image shows that the expanded Casino Royale will feature a large bar, in addition to a staircase connecting its two levels of slot machines and game tables.

In September, Royal Caribbean also revealed plans to introduce the largest casino in its fleet onboard the Harmony of the Seas.

The ship’s Casino Royale will be enlarged during a refit scheduled for the Oasis-class ship in mid-2026.

As part of the refurbishment, the gambling area will take over a room currently occupied by a lounge and a comedy club.

The refit will mark the second time that the ship’s casino is expanded, following a similar project carried out in 2023.

Set to enter service next July, the Legend of the Seas will spend its maiden season in the Western Mediterranean before repositioning to North America.

For its stateside debut, the LNG-powered vessel will offer a series of six- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, departing from Fort Lauderdale.

Royal Caribbean recently revealed other features of the Legend of the Seas, including new dining and entertainment venues.

Building on a similar restaurant introduced by the Utopia of the Seas, the ship will feature Royal Railway – Legend Station.

The specialty venue will offer a themed experience that is said to take guests on a journey along the ancient Silk Routes by train.

Other highlights of the ship’s offerings include a new supper club inspired by the golden age of Hollywood and Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” musical.