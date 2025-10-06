Royal Caribbean Unveils New Legend of the Seas Family Experiences

Royal Caribbean has announced the introduction of a lineup of family sailings onboard the Legend of the Seas, featuring new dining experiences, Broadway entertainment, night activities and onboard amenities.

“With the Legend of the Seas, we are bringing to life our most legendary vacation yet as we continue to push the boundaries with more of what guests know and love,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean.

The company said in a press release that vacationers can book for the July 2025 sailings on its website.

Experiences include 28 dining options, such as:

Royal Railway – Legend Station, which will take diners to new destinations along the ancient Silk Routes by train, following the travels of explorer Marco Polo on a five-course expedition.

Hollywoodland Supper Club, a new supper club concept inspired by the golden age of Hollywood and featuring sultry jazz, gourmet bites, cocktails and a multi-course dinner experience.

The AquaDome Market, the Icon Class food hall, offering a reimagined selection of global cuisines with five new all-day food stands, and

Family favorites like Surfside Eatery, Basecamp, Chops Grille, Izumi and Hooked Seafood.

Night entertainment includes:

Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Deck entertainment at the AquaDome neighborhood’s marquee AquaTheater, featuring high divers, aerialists, robots and dancers, and at Absolute Zero, and

More than 20 bars, lounges and live music spots.

Other onboard amenities include six waterslides at Category 6, Crown’s Edge, a new spin on mini golf at Lost Dunes and the Adrenaline Peak rock-climbing wall. The ship also features seven pools and a redesigned Playscape for youngsters.

Additional onboard highlights include the Royal Promenade, Pearl, Central Park, Suite Neighborhood and the Ultimate Family Townhouse.

According to the press release, the Legend of the Seas will offer European summers in 2026 with seven-night Western Mediterranean adventures departing from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy.

Destination highlights include Rome’s Colosseum, Provence (Marseille), France, Naples, Italy, and Palma De Mallorca, Spain.

In November 2026, the ship will make its Caribbean debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with six-night Western Caribbean getaways and eight-night Southern Caribbean vacations to the beaches of Oranjestad, Aruba, and Willemstad, Curacao.

Every Caribbean vacation includes a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay.