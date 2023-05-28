Trimline Turns Jazz Clubs into Smokeless Casinos on Royal Caribbean Ships

Trimline announced that it has completed conversions of jazz clubs into smokeless casinos on three Royal Caribbean ships including the Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas and the Allure of the Seas.

According to a press release, it took approximately two weeks to complete the transformation per ship.

Trimline’s team of demolition and removal experts ensured that the work was completed efficiently with minimal disruptions to guests and crew while the ships were in service.

A factor that contributed to the success of this project was Trimline’s TAPP software, which enabled everyone involved to monitor progress in real-time.

Trimline Project Manager Billy Morton said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Royal Caribbean on these conversions. The team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the work is delivered to the highest standards, and we are delighted with the results. We’re confident that these new smokeless casinos will provide an enjoyable experience for the guests onboard.”