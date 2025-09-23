Harmony to Get Largest Casino in Royal Caribbean’s Fleet

The Harmony of the Seas will get the largest casino in Royal Caribbean International’s fleet as part of its upcoming refurbishment.

Set to be expanded, the current gambling room will take over the space of the Entertainment Place neighborhood.

According to the ship’s new deck plans, the Crown Lounge and the Attic comedy club will be removed as part of the expansion.

Originally one of the seven neighborhoods onboard the Harmony, Entertainment Place also featured a Jazz Club. The venue was converted into a gambling area, becoming a smoke-free casino in 2023.

While the Attic is not being replaced, the Crown Lounge will be moved to Deck 15, taking over part of the Living Room teen club.

One of the three Royal Caribbean ships set for major refits in 2026, the Oasis-class vessel is set to enter drydock in Europe in April.

In addition to an expanded casino, the ship is also getting other new features as part of its Royal Amplified refit.

New additions include more specialty restaurants and new bars, as well as a refreshed solarium and pool deck.

Cruise Industry News estimated that over 90 staterooms are being added to the 5,558-guest vessel during the refit.

Following its month-long shipyard stay, the Harmony of the Seas is set to operate a short summer season in the Western Mediterranean.

The 2016-built vessel offers a schedule of seven-night cruises to Spain, France and Italy before kicking off a 13-night repositioning cruise to North America in late July.

The trans-Atlantic crossing will see the vessel sailing from Barcelona to Port Canaveral as part of an itinerary that features visits to destinations in Spain and the United States.

Sailing from its homeport in Central Florida, the Harmony is then set to offer a year-round series of four- to seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.