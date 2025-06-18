Royal Caribbean: 2026 Drydock for Ovation, Harmony and Liberty

Royal Caribbean announced that the Ovation, Harmony and Liberty of the Seas will offer amplified vacation offers after undergoing drydocks in 2026.

Following the newly reimagined Allure of the Seas, they will be revamped as part of Royal Caribbean’s Royal Amplified program.

The company said in a press release that it will also expand its destination lineup over the next three years with the addition of four new experiences, including the Perfect Day Mexico in 2027.

The Ovation of the Seas

The Ovation will feature a revamped pool deck with private casitas and a new whirlpool.

International cuisine will be offered, like Tuscan favorites at Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Izumi Teppanyaki. The Pesky Parrot tiki bar will make its Quantum Class debut.

Other additions include dancing at the Sound Cellar and more games at the expanded Casino Royale. New accommodations, the Ripcord by iFly skydiving simulator and SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, will also be offered.

The Ovation will then sail to Alaska, offering seven to 13-night Alaskan adventures starting in spring 2026.

The Harmony of the Seas

The ship will feature a new Caribbean-inspired pool deck and The Lime & Coconut, as well as a refreshed adults-only Solarium.

The ship will feature more than 20 venues, including Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, El Loco Fresh and the new Samba Grill Brazilian Steakhouse.

The Harmony will kick off its summer in Europe before calling on Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, home.

Starting in winter 2026, the ship will sail to the Caribbean on five and seven-night vacations to locations like Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Falmouth, Jamaica.

Adventurers can also visit Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and purchase day passes to the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, debuting December 2025.

The Liberty of the Seas

The Liberty of the Seas will see a reimagined pool deck with The Lime & Coconut, new casitas and a new Royal Escape Room concept.

Japanese cuisine and hibachi will be offered at Izumi Teppanyaki, along with a new-to-ship Starbucks.

Sailing from Southampton in the summer of 2026, the ship will then explore Europe, offering seven-night sailings to the Norwegian fjords, Bruges, Belgium and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Then, the ship will head to Galveston, Texas, for the winter season and visit Royal Beach Club Cozumel.