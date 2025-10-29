Royal Caribbean Group Invests in Private Destination Strategy

Royal Caribbean Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Liberty, said that the company’s announcement of the new private destination, Royal Beach Club Santorini, further expands its portfolio of exclusive destinations, extends its reach beyond the ship and enhances the guest experience.

During the company’s 2025 third-quarter earnings call, Liberty stated: “(The destination) reflects our vision to redefine how the world vacations and, together with the Royal Beach Club, Paradise Island, Perfect Day Mexico and others, we expect to increase our exclusive land-based destination portfolio from two to eight by 2028.”

Royal Caribbean’s private destinations currently include:

Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas, which is operational

Labadee, Haiti, which is temporarily closed

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, Bahamas, opening December 2025

The Cormorant at 55 South, opening during the 2025-26 Antarctica season

Royal Beach Club Cozumel, Mexico, opening in 2026

Royal Beach Club Santorini, opening the summer of 2026

Perfect Day Mexico, which is expected to open in 2027, and

Royal Beach Club Lelepa, which is expected to open in 2027.

The company highlighted that it has built a robust multi-year plan that includes its ongoing expansion of its private destination.

Royal Caribbean plans to open a private destination each year, and will focus on leveraging its private destinations and taking into account what different customer segments are looking for.

The company expects to open the Beach Club in Nassau and build out Perfect Day Mexico in 2026. The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will open and be the first in the Royal Beach Club Collection in December.

“These initiatives reflect the thoughtful, sustained investment behind our commercial flywheel and reinforce the strength of our vacation platform. Cruising and leisure travel continue to outperform the broader travel industry, and we are exceptionally well-positioned to capture that momentum,” Liberty said.

During the call, Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, indicated that Perfect Day was a major driver of ticket lift and onboard spend.

He noted that beach clubs are also a driver for itineraries because the company is seeing that itineraries including the beach club, as well as Perfect Day, are driving even more demand than they did historically.