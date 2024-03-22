Royal Caribbean Announces New Beach Club in Cozumel

Royal Caribbean International has announced a new beach club: the Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico, opening in 2026.

At the future location of the beach club along the western coast of the island, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley revealed plans for the next experience in the Royal Beach Club Collection while alongside the Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo in Mexico, Bernardo Cueto Riestra, and the mayor of Cozumel, Juanita Alonso.

“We are delighted to build on our longstanding partnership with the local community and government to continue bringing our guests to Mexico,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “The expansion of our destination offerings aligns with the growing global demand for the ultimate vacation experiences and enables our guests to connect with the beauty of local cultures and people in the places they visit.”

“The anticipation for what’s next when it comes to Royal Caribbean destinations has only continued to build since we revealed Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas that opens in 2025. Now is the perfect time to announce the next iteration of this collection with Royal Beach Club Cozumel,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Cozumel is an incredible destination, and the beach club will perfectly complement all the island has to offer as an experience that combines familiar Royal Caribbean touches with the spirit of Mexico, alongside amenities and activities for every type of vacationer.”

Royal Caribbean said the club would feature “striking beaches, views and pools for every vibe.”

“We are very proud that Royal Caribbean International has chosen Quintana Roo to build Royal Beach Club Cozumel as a new attraction for many of their guests visiting our magical island. My administration will always be committed to partnering and working very closely with the private sector to build modern and sustainable infrastructure and create local jobs for our people. These kinds of projects reaffirm our commitment to continue to be the top port of call in Latin America,” said Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo.