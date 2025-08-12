Royal Caribbean Reinforces Exclusive Destination-Led Experiences Strategy

CEO Jason Liberty said that the Royal Caribbean Group continues to reinforce its strategy of delivering exclusive destination-led experiences.

“We are meaningfully investing in destination experiences,” he explained during the company’s recent earnings call.

The investment is part of a broader strategy that aims to increase guest repetition, as well as to increase the lifetime value of the customer, lower acquisition costs and position the brand to further close the gap to land-based vacations, Liberty explained.

Noting that the company’s newbuild lineup is also part of the same approach, he said that both the new destinations and new ships meet customers’ expectations and offer what they are currently looking to do.

“We’re able to do that not just by benefiting from volume but also by enhancing the guest experience, as those destinations tend to be the highest-rate destinations that are out there,” he continued.

“Earlier (in July), we officially closed on our acquisition of the Port of Costa Maya and are now well underway in bringing this exciting destination to life,” Liberty said, mentioning the company’s new Perfect Day Mexico project.

Royal Caribbean is also working on adding new beach clubs in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, as well as in the South Pacific.

“In 2027, we’ll expand the reach of our Royal Beach Club Collection to the South Pacific with Royal Beach Club Lelepa,” he continued.

“These experiences are located across key strategic markets and are engineered to generate premium yields and returns for years to come,” Liberty explained.

He also highlighted Royal Caribbean’s commitment to local communities and generating a positive impact on destinations.

“Central to our destination strategy is a commitment to the economic development of these communities, generating thousands of jobs, championing environmental restoration, improving wastewater treatment and conserving local native plants and species.”

The company is also supporting recycling programs, providing educational and training programs, and investing in infrastructure such as roads and community centers, he added.