Royal Caribbean Takes Possession of Costa Maya Cruise Port

The Royal Caribbean Group took possession of the Costa Maya Cruise Port earlier this month, according to local media reports.

After announcing plans to develop a new private destination in the region in 2024, the company took administrative control of the port on July 11, Riviera Maya News said.

The change in ownership was announced by the company’s Director of Product Innovation, Jay Schneider, the Mexican news outlet added.

“We are now administrators of the port and have begun working on the development of Perfect Day Mahahual,” he is quoted as saying.

With legal and financial transactions now concluded, Royal Caribbean can proceed to the construction phase of Perfect Day Mexico.

The Costa Maya Cruise Port is expected to remain open during the transformation, which is expected to take two years to complete.

While some areas of the development are expected to be exclusive for Royal Caribbean guests, Schneider said that the port will continue to host other vessels from cruise lines after the works.

In addition to acquiring the cruise port in Mexico’s Mahahual region, Royal Caribbean reportedly bought 34 surrounding properties for roughly $295 million.

The company now plans to invest over $600 million in developing a new area for its guests, which will be highlighted by a large water park, as well as pools, shopping areas, beach clubs and other attractions.

The project also includes a community center, local training programs and sustainable infrastructure, Riviera Maya News said.

Originally announced in late 2024, Perfect Day Mexico is expected to open for Royal Caribbean guests in Fall 2027.

According to the company, the development will span more than 200 acres of land, featuring record-breaking experiences and industry firsts, including 30 slides and the longest lazy river in the world.

Perfect Day Mexico is part of the company’s new Ultimate Destinations portfolio, which includes six exclusive ports of call and beach clubs across the Caribbean, the Bahamas and the Pacific.