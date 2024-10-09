Royal Caribbean Announces New Cruise Destination in Mexico

Royal Caribbean has unveiled plans to develop a new destination in the Western Caribbean with the debut of Perfect Day Mexico.

According to a press release, the port of call will be located in Mahahual, on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, and is set to open in 2027.

The destination is being designed to combine Royal Caribbean’s adrenaline-pumping thrills with the vibrancy and beauty of Mexico, the company said.

“Perfect Day at CocoCay has been a game changer for both our guests and our business. With travelers prioritizing unique experiences and destinations driving their booking decisions, we’re excited to expand our Perfect Day Collection by creating Perfect Day Mexico to super serve guests who want to explore the Western Caribbean,” added Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group.

“Our momentum for reimagining the ultimate vacation experience for guests of all ages continues as we help guests turn the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations across our brands,” he added.

According to the company, Perfect Day Mexico will complement the recently announced Royal Beach Club Cozumel as part of its itineraries in the Western Caribbean.

Passengers will take advantage of “an unparalleled lineup of experiences,” the company said, as well as “locally inspired twists across the design, flavors and spirit.”

With more details to be revealed, highlights include an all-new water park, in addition to pools and beaches, restaurants and bars.

“Since the introduction of Perfect Day at CocoCay in 2019, our top-rated destination, the memories made by millions have paved the way for the unbelievable experience that will be Perfect Day Mexico,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“Destinations are a big part of why families and adventurers vacation with Royal Caribbean, and in collaboration with Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo, we are unlocking new and unparalleled ways to make memories in a destination known and loved for its natural beauty, warm culture, and prime location. We look forward to revealing more soon.”

According to Royal Caribbean, the new Perfect Day will also be a sustainable destination that advances the company’s partnership with the local government and community.

The development aligns with parent company Royal Caribbean Group’s SEA the Future commitment to deliver vacation experiences responsibly.

“We are very excited that Royal Caribbean has decided to invest in Mahahual, a land of opportunity and hard-working people. Under the framework of the Well-Being and Development Accord and the new era of tourism, my administration is looking forward to working very closely with the company to ensure a sustainable destination that brings shared prosperity to the region and that our local communities are part of this historic investment,” said Mara Lezama, governor of the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.

“I am sure that guests will be marveled by the beauties that southern Quintana Roo has to offer, but most importantly, the kindness of our people,” she added.