Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate Destinations Portfolio: 6 by 2027

Royal Caribbean Group’s Ultimate Destinations portfolio will include six exclusive destinations by 2027, the company announced in a press release.

In addition to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Labadee, Royal Caribbean is developing four new destination experiences for its guests.

According to the company, the new locales, which include private destinations and beach clubs, will “redefine what a vacation can look like.”

The largest development will be Perfect Day Mexico, which is set to open in fall 2027 on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline.

According to Royal Caribbean, the new private destination will span more than 200 acres of land, featuring record-breaking experiences and industry firsts.

Set to be developed in an area currently occupied by the Costa Maya cruise port, Perfect Day Mexico will include a series of new experiences, such as a waterpark with 30 slides and the longest lazy river in the world.

Royal Caribbean is also opening its first private destination in the South Pacific with the launch of Lelepa.

Being developed on a Vanuatuan island, the port of call will feature a locally inspired beach experience for guests in Australia and beyond.

Other new additions to the company’s Ultimate Destinations portfolio include exclusive beach clubs in Nassau and Cozumel.

Set to debut in December 2025, the first-of-its-kind Royal Beach Club in The Bahamas is said to combine the beaches of Nassau’s Paradise Island with Royal Caribbean’s signature experiences.

A similar experience is coming to Mexico in 2026 with the opening of Royal Beach Club Cozumel, which will feature swim-up bars, cabanas and water sports.

Guests will be able to buy all-inclusive day passes to visit the beach clubs, which are said to complement the experience at the ports of call.

The new destinations join Labadee in Haiti and Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, which have served as private ports of call for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships for several decades.