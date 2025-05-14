Royal Caribbean to Open Beach Destination in the South Pacific

Timed with the company’s Perfect Day Mexico news, Royal Caribbean Group also confirmed it will move ahead with an exclusive beach destination in Lelepa, in the South Pacific, in time for the 2027 cruise season.

“Royal Caribbean is bringing a bold beach experience to the shores of Lelepa, a Vanuatuan island in the South Pacific Archipelago east of Australia,” the company said.

“The first exclusive island cruise destination in the Southern Hemisphere will offer a locally inspired experience for guests in Australia and beyond, complete with serene beaches, nature trails, water activities and delicious dining.”