Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Royal Caribbean to Open Beach Destination in the South Pacific

Vanuatu

Timed with the company’s Perfect Day Mexico news, Royal Caribbean Group also confirmed it will move ahead with an exclusive beach destination in Lelepa, in the South Pacific, in time for the 2027 cruise season.

“Royal Caribbean is bringing a bold beach experience to the shores of Lelepa, a Vanuatuan island in the South Pacific Archipelago east of Australia,” the company said.

“The first exclusive island cruise destination in the Southern Hemisphere will offer a locally inspired experience for guests in Australia and beyond, complete with serene beaches, nature trails, water activities and delicious dining.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 176,859 Berths | $63.5 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.