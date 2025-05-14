First Look at Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day Mexico

Royal Caribbean has revealed Perfect Day Mexico, set to open in fall 2027.

“We have spent the last 50 years shattering perceptions around cruising to transform into a global vacation brand for all generations. Now, we’re bringing our demonstrated history of unparalleled service and revolutionary innovation – everything our vacationers know and love – into our collection of destinations that offer more locally inspired perfect days and beachfront getaways,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean.

The new destination will be built near the Costa Maya cruise port, which Royal Caribbean purchased last year.

“Perfect Day Mexico is bigger and bolder than anything we have done to date. This destination will be the ultimate vacation for families, and we cannot wait to welcome adventurers from around the world to Mexico for an experience only Royal Caribbean can provide,” Bayley added.

Highlights include:

Loco Waterpark – Thrill-seekers can conquer more than 30 adrenaline-pumping waterslides across five slide towers, including the tallest waterslide tower – and waterslides – across North and South America. There are more thrills across the waterpark with hydrolaunch slides that shoot riders into the air and the world’s first sombrero slide, modeled after Mexico’s iconic sombrero. Plus, adventure pools, a wave pool and slides designed for younger kids ensure there’s something for everyone.

Splash Cove – The central neighborhood for guests of all ages to go all-in will introduce the longest lazy river in the world – with a crazy side. Along the hour-long float are multiple entry and exit points and plenty of ways to stay hydrated with float-up bars and a cupholder in every tube. In the center of it all is a seemingly never-ending 100,000 square foot pool – just one of Perfect Day Mexico’s more than 10 expansive pools that together span the size of four football fields. The little ones have their own adventures at Royal Caribbean’s largest Splashaway Bay with waterslides sized just for them. The first-ever Splashaway Cabanas right nearby make it the perfect home base for families.

El Hideaway – At this adults-only neighborhood, day pass holders 18 years and older can party all day long with a zero-entry pool, swim-up bar and in-pool DJ.

Costa Beach Club – Guests looking to upgrade their beach day to the next level of exclusivity can enjoy the white sand beaches, heated infinity pool and premium dining of Costa Beach Club. And for the ultimate retreat, adventurers can spend the day in a private cabana with a personal cabana attendant, thoughtful amenities and a dedicated pool.

Chill Beach North and South – Vacationers looking to kick back can enjoy the natural beauty of Mexico along nearly 2 miles of white sand beaches at Chill Beach, spanning north and south from the pier. Guests can enjoy complimentary loungers, umbrellas and towels at all beaches and pools at Perfect Day Mexico.

Fiesta Plaza – Where all the festivities begin: a vibrant arrival area transports vacationers straight to the heart of Mexico with live music and dance. Plus, the world’s largest sombrero sits atop the Tipsy Sombrero bar, welcoming guests with margaritas, cervezas and more.

12 regionally inspired dining options, from sit-down spots to grab-and-go eateries, with nearly all food spots complimentary to guests. Plus, there are endless reasons to toast “¡Salud!” at 24 bars, including six swim-up bars. Mariachi performances, art installations, and local artisans for souvenir shopping further bring the Mexican culture to life.

Upon opening in fall 2027, Perfect Day Mexico will welcome Western Caribbean itineraries sailing from Galveston, New Orleans and all Florida homeports.

Itineraries featuring Perfect Day Mexico will become available to book this fall.

“We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what a modern-day vacation can be – delivering innovative experiences that create unforgettable memories for our guests and value for the communities we visit,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings at sea and on land, our ambition is to offer our guests a diverse range of experiences that grow with them, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.”

To bring Perfect Day Mexico to life, Royal Caribbean is continuing its longstanding partnership with the local government and community to develop a modern, sustainable destination that will bring vacationers from around the world to Mexico, the company said.

The port will remain open during all phases of the project and beyond, with a new welcome center being built by Royal Caribbean to acquaint guests of all visiting cruise lines with landmark attractions in the Mahahual area and provide transportation throughout the region.