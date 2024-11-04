Royal Caribbean Group to Acquire Costa Maya for $292 Million

The Royal Caribbean Group has entered into an agreement to acquire the Port of Costa Maya in Mexico, according to a recent SEC filing.

The deal was closed in September 2024 and also includes adjacent land in Mahahual, Quintana Roo, for approximately $292 million.

According to the document, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

In October 2024, Royal Caribbean International announced plans to develop a new cruise destination in the region, Perfect Day Mexico.

According to the company, the port of call will be included in itineraries to the Western Caribbean.

Passengers will take advantage of “an unparalleled lineup of experiences,” Royal Caribbean said, as well as “locally inspired twists across the design, flavors and spirit.”

While additional details are still set to be announced, the company added that Perfect Day Mexico will include an all-new water park, as well as pools and beaches, restaurants, and bars.

Joining Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day lineup of private destinations, the port of call will complement the recently announced Royal Beach Clubs in Cozumel, Mexico, and Nassau, the Bahamas.

Local media in Mexico later revealed that Perfect Day Mexico is set to use the infrastructure of the Costa Maya cruise port.

According to a report in Diario Cambio 22, the company initially considered building a new dock for the ships sailing to the new destination before deciding to use the existing pier in Quintana Roo.

The region’s Tourism Secretary, Bernardo Cueto Riestra, said that negotiations between Royal Caribbean and Costa Maya owners were underway.

The facility was said to be operated by a consortium of cruise lines as part of a government concession that was agreed upon in 2021.

A popular cruise destination in the Western Caribbean, Costa Maya is visited by all major cruise lines operating in the region, including Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises and more.