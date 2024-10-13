Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day Mexico to Use Costa Maya Pier

the infrastructure of the Costa Maya cruise port.

Revealed by the company last week, Perfect Day Mexico is set to open for guests in September 2027 in Mahahual, in the state of Quintana Roo.

According to Diario Cambio 22, the project represents a $600 million investment, which will include the construction of a water park, a private beach club and an infinity pool, as well as bars, restaurants and shops.

While the company reportedly considered building a new pier for its new destination, it ultimately decided to use the infrastructure currently offered by the Costa Maya cruise port.

Mentioning Quintana Roo’s Tourism Secretary Bernardo Cueto Riestra, the report said that Royal Caribbean is currently in negotiations with the port’s owners.

Originally operated by a local businessman, the facility has been operated by a consortium of cruise lines since 2021, Diario Cambio 22 added. The group is said to have a government concession that allows it to operate the port and its facilities until 2059.

According to Noticia Caribe, Perfect Day Mexico will have a daily capacity for up to 21,000 cruise passengers.

The development will also enable visits to other destinations in the region, providing direct access to a station of Tren Maya, a railway that runs across the Yucatán Peninsula.

Over 2,000 jobs will be created with the new destination, which was revealed during an event in Chetumal.

In addition to executives from Royal Caribbean, the announcement was attended by government officials, including Quintana Roo’s Governor Mara Lezama.

“The new push for the development of the Mahahual cruise port is a project that will not only transform this beautiful Caribbean destination, but also reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and community well-being,” she said during the event.