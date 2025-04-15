Silversea Hotel in Puerto Williams Named The Cormorant at 55 South

Silversea has unveiled the name and other updates on The Cormorant at 55 South, its new 150-room hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile. The hotel is scheduled to open during the 2025-26 Antarctica season.

“The Cormorant at 55 South is a tribute to the rich culture, breathtaking natural beauty and storied history of Puerto Williams, immersing guests in their destination before embarking on their journey to Antarctica,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“Every aspect of The Cormorant is thoughtfully designed with our guests in mind, ensuring a comfortable and uniquely Silversea experience. Each room offers panoramic views of Patagonia, and the hotel creates a deep connection to the local community, providing specially designed experiences that will allow our guests to begin their expeditions sooner than ever, all in uncompromised comfort,” added Hernandez.

According to the company, the name is a nod to the property’s location at 55° S, making it the southernmost hotel on Earth. It also pays homage to Lakutaia, the indigenous Yahgan word for cormorant, and the aquatic bird is a symbol of the seafarer and intended to bestow good fortune on guests embarking on their adventure.

The company said in a press release that the hotel will feature two distinct room views, including forest views and tranquil water vistas overlooking the Beagle Channel.

Each room features sweeping views and interiors with warm wood tones and earthy elements, incorporating handcrafted items from regional artisans.

Silversea also announced the launch of Stories by Silversea, its new content series featuring authentic storytelling and resources.

Today, the company released the first two episodes: “Embrace the Unknown” and “A Legacy in the Making: Part 1.”

The series will publish content focusing on different topics, stories and moments unique to Silversea, and it will include a multi-part highlight on the development of The Cormorant at 55 South.