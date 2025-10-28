Royal Caribbean to Open Beach Club in Santorini

Royal Caribbean Group has announced a new private destination in Santorini.

The company said it continues to strategically invest in expanding its unrivaled portfolio of destinations and experiences, “deepening its competitive moat, strengthening its vacation ecosystem and creating new ways to deliver extraordinary vacations that resonate with guests.”

The company has thus announced plans to bring the ultimate day to Santorini. Set to open in summer 2026, Royal Beach Club Santorini will welcome vacationers from Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises.

“Expanding our Royal Beach Club Collection to include Santorini – one of the world’s most popular and beautiful locations – is a bold step forward in growing our vacation portfolio from two to eight by 2028, giving guests more ways to have unforgettable experiences with us,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “We’re thrilled to connect guests with Santorini’s gems – from its iconic villages to the Aegean Sea’s famous beach club culture – creating a balanced, authentic island experience.”

“Santorini is an incredible destination that our guests love to explore, and with this new beach club, we are able to bring the best of what the island has to offer with the signature service Royal Caribbean is known for,” added Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean.

“The beach club will be part of an Ultimate Santorini Day that will include a day of exploring the gems of the island, from the white-washed buildings and blue-domed churches in Oia, to a stroll through the shops, cafes and art galleries in Fira. Vacationers will have the opportunity to check off these bucket list items while also enjoying the Mediterranean vibes of the beach club,” the company said in a statement.

As the first Royal Beach Club experience readies to launch in The Bahamas this December, Royal Beach Club Santorini is the latest in the company’s growing lineup of exclusive land-based destinations, which includes the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay.

With this announcement, the company extends its offering from two to eight land-based destinations by 2028.