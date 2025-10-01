Orderbook Update: 185,000 Berths Over the Next Decade

The cruise industry is welcoming 70 new cruise ships over the next decade, according to data from the latest update of Cruise Industry News’ global cruise ship orderbook.

Valued at $64.8 billion, the lineup will add approximately 185,000 berths to the market, for an average cost of $352,457 per berth.

The average size of the new ships is now 115,607 tons, while the average capacity lies in the 2,600-guest range.

[Download a PDF of the orderbook here.]

The latest update of CIN’s report includes the addition of two new ships for TUI Cruises, which will be built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Taking over slots previously secured for Marella Cruises, the order was announced in late September, with deliveries scheduled for 2031 and 2032.

The pair of LNG-powered ships will feature the same design as the Mein Schiff Flow, which is set to enter service for TUI in 2026.

Royal Caribbean also expanded its orderbook with the addition of a fifth Icon-class ship. To be built at the Meyer Turku shipyard, the 250,800-ton vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

The order is part of a larger deal with the Finnish shipbuilder, which includes options for additional vessels and the introduction of a long-term partnership.

Other key updates to the report include the recent deliveries of Princess’ new Star Princess and SunStone’s Douglas Mawson.

While three additional ships, the Celebrity Xcel, the Disney Destiny and Windstar’s Star Seeker, are still expected to be handed over in 2025, 14 are set to enter service next year.

The lineup is highlighted by large contemporary vessels, including Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas and the MSC World Asia.

The luxury market is also set for expansion in 2026, with seven ships set for debut, including the Explora III, the Seven Seas Prestige and the Explora III.

Two brands are also launching service after welcoming their first newbuilds: Four Seasons with the Four Seasons I and Orient Express with the OE Corinthian.

Viking continues its expansion with two newbuilds, the Viking Mira and the hydrogen-powered Viking Libra.