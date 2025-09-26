Star Princess Delivered to Princess Cruises

The Star Princess was officially delivered on Friday, September 26, 2025, during a handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Princess Cruises said in a press release that the ceremony was attended by:

Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises

Star Princess captain Gennaro Arma

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri

Biagio Mazzotta, president and chairman of Fincantieri

Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, and

Cristiano Bazzara, director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, and Local government officials.

“Today is a proud moment for Princess as we welcome the new Star Princess to our incredible fleet,” said Antorcha.

“This remarkable vessel is a testament to the innovation and craftsmanship of our long-standing partners at Fincantieri, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the shipbuilding team for bringing our newest ship to life.”

The Star Princess will depart the shipyard and sail to Barcelona ahead of her inaugural voyage, an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise departing October 4.

The ship will feature 30 dining and bar venues, as well as curated entertainment and activity offerings.

Unique to Star Princess and Sun Princess is The Sanctuary Collection, a private escape at sea with access to an exclusive restaurant; the Sanctuary Club, an adults-only pool deck; and curated amenities.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests will enjoy panoramic views in their rooms.

Standout venues include:

The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space

The Arena, Princess’ most technologically advanced theater

The Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship, and

Spellbound by Magic Castle.

On October 4, 2025, the Star Princess will debut in the Mediterranean, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic to begin a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale on November 7, 2025.

Following her Caribbean season, she will sail through the Panama Canal heading west to begin her inaugural Alaska season.

Voyages are available for booking here.

Image: Star Princess handover ceremony attendees