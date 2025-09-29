TUI Takes Marella Newbuild Slots at Fincantieri

Fincantieri and TUI Cruises today signed a contract for the design and construction of two new cruise ships, according to a press release.

This order replaces the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed in March 2025 with TUI AG for the construction of two cruise ships for their Marella Cruises brand.

The ships, which will be delivered in 2031 and 2032 respectively, will be sister ships to Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff Flow and part of the InTUItion class – and will be powered by dual-fuel engines (LNG and MGO).

At 160,000 tons, the vessels will be larger than the ones originally planned for the Marella Cruises configuration and will be built according to the latest environmental standards.

The value of the contract, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is higher than the one foreseen in the initial MoA for the Marella Cruises brand, but remains within the threshold communicated on March 31, 2025.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with the TUI Cruises brand, further enhancing our relationship both with TUI and Royal Caribbean. This contract reaffirms the trust built over the years and the successful cooperation already achieved with the first two InTUItion class ships. It also confirms Fincantieri’s capability to support the fleet growth of the world’s most prominent cruise operators, combining innovation, sustainability, and the Italian shipbuilding excellence.”

TUI said in a press release that Marella Cruises will continue its successful operations with the existing fleet. The current coopera-tion with TUI’s tour operator in the UK and TUI Airline will remain unchanged.