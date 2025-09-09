SunStone Delivers Douglas Mawson to Aurora Expeditions

SunStone Maritime Group has announced the delivery of the seventh and final vessel in this first series of newbuilds, the Douglas Mawson. The delivery took place at China Merchants Heavy Industry in Haimen, China, on September 9.

“We are very pleased with the performance of our Infinity Class, and we are proud to have now delivered seven of these beautiful vessels to the expedition market. Congratulations to Aurora Expeditions on their third Infinity,” said Carsten Lund, CEO of SunStone.

The company said in a press release that the ship is named after Sir Douglas Mawson, the Australian geologist and Antarctic explorer whose work was central to the study of the polar regions. It is the third Infinity vessel to go to Aurora Expeditions, following Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle.

The vessel saw a collaboration between:

Norwegian naval architects Ulstein

Swedish-American interior designers Tomas Tillberg Design USA

Finnish interior contractors Makinen, and

Chinese Shipyard CMHI.

According to the statement, the ship measures 104.40 meters in length, 18.40 meters in width and has a draft of 5.30 meters. It has a passenger capacity of 170, supported by a crew capacity of 102.

The vessel is Ice Class 1A and Polar Class 6 certified, allowing it to operate in both warm and cold waters. The Douglas Mawson features the X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions and is equipped with Safe Return to Port, virtual anchoring and zero speed stabilizers.

The company added that the ship features a swimming pool, bar, restaurants, lounges, a boutique, gym, spa and sauna.