MSC Euribia Sails Around Africa Ahead of Season in the Middle East

The MSC Euribia is currently sailing to the Middle East ahead of its winter season in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

With its repositioning cruises cancelled due to security concerns in the Red Sea, the LNG-powered ship is currently sailing around Africa.

The long voyage started in Northern Europe in mid-October and included a technical call to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The MSC Euribia is now expected to arrive in South Africa’s Durban later this month before embarking on the final leg of the repositioning sailing.

As part of its second season in the region, the 2023-built vessel is set to welcome guests in Dubai on Nov. 8, 2025.

The MSC Euribia is then scheduled to offer a series of weeklong cruises in the region that include visits to destinations in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain. In addition to Dubai, the itineraries sail to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas and Khalifa Bin Salman.

The deployment runs through early April, when the 4,888-guest ship is set to start a repositioning voyage back to Europe.

With original plans also cancelled due to security concerns, the vessel is expected to sail around Africa once again before kicking off a summer deployment in the Northern Fjords.

With the Red Sea still off-limits for cruise ship operations, cruise lines took different approaches to their planned seasons in the Middle East.

Two brands, Costa and AIDA, decided to cancel all of their sailings in the region earlier this year, redeploying their vessels to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Celestyal Cruises recently confirmed its season in the Middle East, revealing plans to bring its ships to the region via the Red Sea. The vessels will sail with guests to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before deadheading to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

TUI Cruises is operating repositioning cruises to the Arabian Gulf via Africa, with ships sailing around the continent with guests onboard.