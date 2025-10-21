Celestyal Ships to Sail to the Arabian Gulf via Red Sea

Celestyal is planning to transit the Suez Canal and the Red Sea ahead of its 2025-26 winter season in the Arabian Gulf.

Both the Celestyal Journey and the Celestyal Discovery are scheduled to offer repositioning voyages to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Sailing with guests onboard, the vessels will depart from Athens, Greece, on November 22 and November 28, 2025, respectively.

As part of the open-jaw cruises, the ships are scheduled to make visits to destinations in Turkey, Egypt and Jordan, including Kusadasi, Sharm El Sheikh and Aqaba.

Before arriving at the port of Jeddah, the seven-night itineraries also feature a transit of the Suez Canal.

The Celestyal Journey and the Celestyal Discovery are then scheduled to sail to Abu Dhabi via the Red Sea without guests aboard.

The two vessels are set to arrive at the port in the United Arab Emirates ahead of kicking off their winter seasons in early December.

Offering the company’s “Desert Days & Abu Dhabi Grand Prix” cruise, the Celestyal Journey sails from Abu Dhabi on December 6, 2025.

The special sailing features the opportunity to attend the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in addition to special themed activities onboard.

Sailing roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, the five-night cruise is also scheduled to make visits to Dubai and Sir Bani Yas.

The ship is then set to offer a series of seven-night cruises sailing to Qatar and Bahrain, as well as other destinations in the UAE.

Debuting in the region, the Celestyal Discovery kicks off its first season in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi on December 12, 2025.

The ship will offer a series of three- to seven-night cruises departing from Abu Dhabi and visiting Khasab, Doha, Ras Al-Khaimah and more.

In related news, two cruise lines canceled their seasons in the Middle East earlier this year due to security concerns in the region.