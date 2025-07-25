Celestyal Announces Abu Dhabi F1 Cruise with David Coulthard

Celestyal announced a new special itinerary that features the opportunity to attend the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

According to a press release, the cruise will include tickets to watch the action, as well as presentations by guest speaker David Coulthard.

A former Formula 1 driver, entrepreneur, author and broadcaster, Coulthard will be onboard the Celestyal Journey to discuss the race weekend.

He will be joined by UK sports broadcaster and commentator Laura Winter.

“We’re thrilled to have David and Laura returning to Celestyal to help us deliver another unmissable experience in the Arabian Gulf,” said the company’s Chief Commercial Officer Lee Haslett.

“This new itinerary is a once-in-a-lifetime voyage combining the high-octane thrills and prestige of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with an immersive cruise experience. It’s the ideal curtain-raiser to our Arabian Gulf season and perfect for guests who crave adventure and cultural immersion, all provided at out-of-this-world value.”

In the Arabian Gulf for a second season, the Celestyal Journey will offer two “Desert Days & Abu Dhabi Grand Prix” departures.

The first is a seven-night “Sail & Stay” package starting on December 4, 2025. The product includes two nights in a four-star hotel in Abu Dhabi and tickets to the first and second practice sessions, qualifying and race day, followed by a five-night cruise.

Sailing from Abu Dhabi, the itinerary features an overnight stay in Dubai, as well as a visit to Sir Bani Yas Island. Prices start at $2,138.

Guests can also opt for a cruise-only option that departs on December 6, 2025, and includes tickets to the third practice session, qualifying and race day.

The cruise also sails from Abu Dhabi and offers a visit to Sir Bani Yas Island, in addition to an overnight stay in Dubai. Prices start at $1,418.

According to Celestyal, all fares include scheduled track transfers, a cocktail reception on embarkation day, a private beachside party at Sir Bani Yas Island, all meals, soft drinks, Wi-Fi internet, port fees and gratuities.