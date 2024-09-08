MSC Euribia Slated to Return to Middle East in 2025-26

The MSC Euribia is set to return to the Middle East for the 2025-26 winter cruise season, according to MSC Cruises’ website.

After debuting in the region in late 2024, the LNG-powered ship will again offer a series of week-long cruises departing from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

The itineraries, which visit destinations in the Arabian Gulf, will be available between November 2025 and March 2026. Ports of call include Sir Bani Yas in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain.

Repositioning from Northern Europe, the MSC Euribia is also scheduled to offer a 28-night voyage that links Kiel to Dubai.

The open-jaw cruise sails from Germany in mid-October 2025 and features visits to various destinations in the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, and Red Sea, as well as a crossing of the Suez Canal.

Passengers will also be able to embark on the cruise in other ports, such as Southampton, Barcelona and Civitavecchia.

The MSC Euribia is also scheduled to operate a repositioning cruise back to Northern Europe in early April 2026.

On its way back to Germany, the 4,888-guest ship sails from Dubai to Kiel, offering a similar 28-night itinerary.

In addition to the ship’s new winter season, MSC Cruises also published Euribia’s deployment for the summer of 2026.

Returning to Scandinavia, the ship is set to continue to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, visiting Flam, Geiranger, Hellesylt and more.

Guests will be able to board the 177,100-ton ship in two different ports: Kiel in Germany or Copenhagen in Denmark.

Marking the vessel’s fourth consecutive summer program in the region, the deployment runs from early May to early October 2026.

Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France, the MSC Euribia entered service for MSC Cruises in June 2023.