MSC Euribia to Debut in the Middle East in 2024-25

The MSC Euribia is set to debut in the Middle East next year. Currently the newest ship in the MSC Cruises fleet, the LNG-powered vessel will offer a series of cruises in the region during the 2024-25 season.

Recently announced by MSC Cruises, the ship’s winter program features departures from three different ports in the Arabian Gulf: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates; and Doha, in Qatar.

Extending between late November 2024 and early April 2025, the schedule includes two different itineraries that sail to destinations in UAE, Qatar and Bahrein.

Replacing the MSC Virtuosa, which is scheduled to sail in the Middle East in 2023-24, the Euribia will also offer repositioning cruises that link Europe to the region.

The program will also mark the ship’s first operation outside Northern Europe. After debuting in June 2023, the Meraviglia-Class ship is scheduled to continue to offer a year-round program in the region throughout late 2024.

The deployment includes week-long itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords during the summer, in addition to seven-night cruises to Belgium, England, France, the Netherlands and Germany during the winter.

In early 2024, the 4,888-guest is also scheduled to offer a 21-night itinerary to Western Europe and the Canary Islands interporting in various ports in Northern Europe.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, MSC Euribia is currently one of the largest cruise ships in the MSC Cruises fleet.

At 177,100 gross tons, the vessel offers a series of public areas and features, including 21 bars, ten restaurants, five pool decks and more.

In related news, MSC Cruises also confirmed its return to the Red Sea for the 2024-2025 winter. Replacing the MSC Orchestra, the MSC Musica is set to debut in the region, offering a series of seven-night cruises that sail to Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.