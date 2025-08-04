Middle East Cruise Season: Who’s Out, Who’s Left

AIDA and Costa have cancelled their Middle East plans for 2025-26, opting to leave ships in Europe instead.

With the two Carnival Corporation brands changing plans, it leaves three key operators left with programs in the Arabian Gulf for 2025-26: Celestyal, MSC and TUI.

In addition is Aroya Cruises, which is currently planning to operate in the Red Sea and previously made plans to debut in the Arabian Gulf as well.

Cruise Industry News looks at the plans for the companies that were initially set to operate in the region during the upcoming winter season.

AIDA Cruises

Ship: AIDAprima

Timeframe: November 2025 to March 2026

Homeports: Doha (Qatar); Abu Dhabi and Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Status: Cancelled on July 11, 2025

AIDA was the first cruise line to cancel its planned operations in the Middle East for the 2025-26 winter season. In a statement issued in early July, the company said that the decision aimed at providing guests with “reliable clarity” as early as possible.

Aroya Cruises

Ship: Aroya

Timeframe: September 2025 to January 2026

Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Status: Confirmed

Aroya Cruises is currently planning to offer itineraries in the Red Sea after completing its first season in the Mediterranean.

Sailing from the company’s homeport in Jeddah, the Aroya is scheduled to offer itineraries to destinations in Saudi Arabia and Egypt between late September 2025 and early January 2026.

In an interview with Cruise Industry News earlier this year, the company also expressed interest in operating in the Arabian Gulf starting in the second quarter of 2026. Deployment for that timeframe, however, is still to be announced.

Celestyal

Ships: Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Discovery

Timeframe: December 2025 to March 2026

Homeports: Doha (Qatar); Abu Dhabi and Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Status: Confirmed

Celestyal plans to double its operation in the Middle East, with the Celestyal Discovery joining the Celestyal Journey for itineraries departing from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. According to the company’s website, the sailings in the region are scheduled to start in December.

Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Toscana

Timeframe: December 2025 to February 2026

Homeports: Doha (Qatar); Abu Dhabi and Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Status: Cancelled on July 25, 2025

Costa Cruises announced the cancellation of its 2025-26 season in the Middle East in late July. Due to what it called a fluid situation in the region, the company has opted to redeploy the Costa Toscana in the Mediterranean during the upcoming winter.

MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Euribia

Timeframe: November 2025 to March 2026

Homeports: Doha (Qatar); Abu Dhabi and Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Status: Confirmed

MSC Cruises is currently planning to operate in the Middle East during the upcoming winter season, with the MSC Euribia offering itineraries from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. According to the company’s website, the LNG-powered vessel is set to remain in the region between November 2025 and March 2026.

TUI Cruises

Ships: Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5

Timeframe: November 2025 to March 2026

Homeports: Doha (Qatar); and Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Status: Confirmed

TUI is planning a two-ship season in the Middle East, with the Mein Schiff 4 and the Mein Schiff 5 sailing in the region between November 2025 and March 2026. The two vessels are expected to offer itineraries departing from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.