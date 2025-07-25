Costa Cancels Middle East Program for Winter 2025-26

Costa Cruises has announced an update for the 2025-26 winter season, cancelling its Middle East program.

Due to what the company called fluid situation in the region, the Costa Toscana will not sail in the Middle East and instead stay in the Mediterranean, sailing week-long and longer sailings to Southern Europe and Northern Africa.

In addition the ship’s repositioning cruises to Dubai in the fall of 2025 and vice versa in the spring of 2026 will not be operated. All guests who have booked cruises that will not be operated will be contacted directly, the company said.

The Costa Toscana will continue the scheduled seven-day cruises in the Western Mediterranean until Nov. 13, Following that, a seven-day cruise from Savona to Santa Cruz de Tenerife will also go ahead as planned on Nov. 13.

New itineraries for the rest of the winter will soon be available on booking channels, the company said.