Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in October

From routine maintenance to major refits, Cruise Industry News looks into some of the key drydock projects that are taking place in October.

Mardi Gras

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Year built: 2021

Projected Dates: Sep. 27 to Oct. 16, 2025

Shipyard: Chantier Naval de Marseille (Marseille, France)

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras recently arrived at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France for its first scheduled drydock.

The LNG-powered ship is now set to undergo technical maintenance, as well as upkeep of public areas and staterooms. While no further details of the project have been announced, the vessel is also expected to undergo minor updates to its features.

Following its drydock, the Mardi Gras is set to cross the Atlantic ahead of resuming its regular schedule in Port Canaveral on Oct. 30, 2025.

Sapphire Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 113,000

Year built: 2004

Projected Dates: Sep. 20 to Oct. 8, 2025

Shipyard: Vigor Marine (Portland, United States)

The Sapphire Princess is currently undergoing routine maintenance at one of Vigor Marine’s drydocks in Portland, Oregon.

After concluding a summer deployment in Alaska, the 2004-built ship arrived at the facility in late September for technical work, class inspections and overall upkeep.

Set to spend the upcoming winter season in South America, the Sapphire Princess welcomes guests onboard on Oct. 8, 2025.

Costa Serena

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Tonnage: 112,000

Year built: 2007

Projected Dates: Oct. 19 to Nov. 12, 2025

Shipyard: Singapore

The Costa Serena is set to undergo a major refurbishment ahead of its winter season in Southeast Asia and the Far East.

According to Costa Cruises, the ship’s public areas and cabins will be updated and modernized, with the addition of new specialty dining venues and more features.

Before welcoming guests back on Nov. 12, the 2007-built vessel is also getting a new and fresher look inspired by the gods of Olympus.

MSC Lirica

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 65,591

Year built: 2003

Projected Dates: Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, 2025

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Trieste, Italy)

The MSC Lirica is set to undergo a scheduled drydock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy, in late October.

While no specific details about the project have been confirmed by MSC, the ship is expected to undergo routine maintenance, class inspections and technical work.

After having its itineraries in South America taken over by the MSC Sinfonia, the 2003-built vessel is set to welcome guests back for a winter season in the Eastern Mediterranean on Nov. 7.

Disney Fantasy

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 128,000

Year built: 2012

Projected Dates: Sep. 29 to Nov. 3, 2025

Shipyard: Damen Brest (Brest, France)

The Disney Fantasy is currently undergoing a refurbishment at the Damen shipyard in Brest, Northern France.

The ship arrived at the facility in late September, after completing its first-ever summer season in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. The 2012-built vessel is now undergoing technical maintenance and routine work before welcoming guests back for a trans-Atlantic crossing in early November.

In line with the project carried out onboard its sister ship, the Disney Dream, the Fantasy is also expected to undergo year-to-be-announced updates to its public areas.