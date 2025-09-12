Carnival’s Mardi Gras to Embark on Trans-Atlantic Crossing to Europe

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras is scheduled to embark on a trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe next weekend.

After nearly four years operating only weeklong cruises to the Caribbean, the vessel is scheduled to kick off the repositioning voyage from Port Canaveral on September 13, 2025.

As part of the 14-night cruise to Barcelona, the ship is scheduled to make visits to destinations in Spain, such as Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Cádiz.

The itinerary also features a visit to Carnival’s new private destination of Celebration Key in Grand Bahama Island.

Returning to Europe following its delivery in 2021, the Mardi Gras is then set to enter drydock for routine maintenance.

The LNG-powered ship is expected to undergo technical work, as well as class inspections and general upkeep.

Following the work, the vessel is scheduled to embark on a trans-Atlantic crossing back to North America in mid-October.

Sailing from Barcelona to Port Canaveral, the 14-night cruise will also visit destinations in Spain and the Bahamas.

Ports of call set to be visited include Málaga, Cádiz and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in addition to Celebration Key.

Once in Central Florida in late October, the Mardi Gras is set to resume its regular schedule of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

For its first cruise in the region following the drydock, the 5,200-guest vessel offers a nine-night itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean.

The longer sailing features visits to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Philipsburg in St. Maarten.

Before returning to Port Canaveral, the cruise also includes a visit to Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas, in addition to a stop at Celebration Key.

Built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the Mardi Gras entered service for Carnival Cruise Line in late 2021.

As the first ship in the company’s Excel Class, the 183,900-ton vessel was later followed by two sister ships, the 2022-built Carnival Celebration and the 2023-built Carnival Jubilee.